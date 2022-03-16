Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNP's Welcome Message to Navy Civilians

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John B. Nowell Jr. welcomes Navy civilian employees to the Navy Team in this video for the Navy Civilian Acculturation Program (NCAP) mobile app.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 14:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834944
    VIRIN: 220316-N-TH560-473
    Filename: DOD_108862634
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNP's Welcome Message to Navy Civilians, by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNP
    Navy Personnel
    NCAP
    MyNavy HR
    My Navy HR

