    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Digital Force Protection: Five Ways to Protect Yourself From Online Attacks

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Video by Public Affairs 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    In this video, we will share five tips for protecting yourself and your family - even your kids - from online attacks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 14:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 834942
    VIRIN: 220228-F-DS349-0001
    Filename: DOD_108862617
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Force Reserve Command

    TAGS

    AFRC
    DFP
    Develop Resilient Leaders
    DRL
    AFRCDRL
    Digital Force Protection

