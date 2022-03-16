Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brain Injury Awareness Month: Jeff's Story

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Lt. Col. Jeff Zurick, a test pilot with the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Test Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2020 while training for a triathlon. Zurick, also the AATC test director, shares his story of hope and resiliency. (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer and Jaime Bishopp)

