Lt. Col. Jeff Zurick, a test pilot with the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Test Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2020 while training for a triathlon. Zurick, also the AATC test director, shares his story of hope and resiliency. (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer and Jaime Bishopp)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 15:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|834941
|VIRIN:
|220316-F-DH002-0010
|Filename:
|DOD_108862605
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|APPLE VALLEY, MN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Brain Injury Awareness Month: Jeff's Story, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
