    Press conference by the NATO Secretary General following the Extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence (Q&A part 1/2)

    BELGIUM

    03.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Session of questions and answers following NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's press conference after the Extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence in Brussels on 16 March 2022.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 13:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 834930
    VIRIN: 220316-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108862523
    Length: 00:09:44
    Location: BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    SG Remarks
    DEFMIN20220316

