    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35A Demonstration Team 2022 B-Roll Package

    DAVIS MONTHAN AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Codie Trimble 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    B-Roll package of the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team at the 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course held on Davis Monthan AFB, Ariz., March, 2022. Footage includes aircraft launch, recovery, demonstration maneuvers, and heritage flight profiles.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834929
    VIRIN: 220303-F-PG806-1001
    Filename: DOD_108862521
    Length: 00:06:38
    Location: DAVIS MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Demonstration Team 2022 B-Roll Package, by SSgt Codie Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    B-roll
    F-35A
    Heritage Flight

