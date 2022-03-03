B-Roll package of the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team at the 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course held on Davis Monthan AFB, Ariz., March, 2022. Footage includes aircraft launch, recovery, demonstration maneuvers, and heritage flight profiles.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 13:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834929
|VIRIN:
|220303-F-PG806-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108862521
|Length:
|00:06:38
|Location:
|DAVIS MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, F-35A Demonstration Team 2022 B-Roll Package, by SSgt Codie Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
