Soldiers from U.S. Army Southern European Taskforce, Africa and 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted deployment exercises to increase readiness and interoperability February 19th 2022 at Aviano Air Base, Italy.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 12:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|834926
|VIRIN:
|220219-A-HJ965-642
|Filename:
|DOD_108862476
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SETAF North-West Africa Response Force Exercise, by SGT Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
