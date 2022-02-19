Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SETAF North-West Africa Response Force Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    02.19.2022

    Video by Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    AFN Vicenza

    Soldiers from U.S. Army Southern European Taskforce, Africa and 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted deployment exercises to increase readiness and interoperability February 19th 2022 at Aviano Air Base, Italy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 12:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 834926
    VIRIN: 220219-A-HJ965-642
    Filename: DOD_108862476
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SETAF North-West Africa Response Force Exercise, by SGT Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Africa
    #173rd
    #SETAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT