I Am A Black Knight | Senior Airman Darius Haithcox

In the tenth episode of our Black Knights series, meet Senior Airman Darius Haithcox, a 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant flying crew chief, who is responsible for ensuring our aircraft are always ready to fly. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 11:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834913
|VIRIN:
|220316-F-XY725-909
|Filename:
|DOD_108862400
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
