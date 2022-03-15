Air Force Security Forces Center is transforming Defender readiness with the introduction of two new courses designed to challenge security forces members with a more realistic representation of the deployed environment. The courses, Mission Focused Rehearsal Training (MFRT) and the Agile Combat Defender Course (ACDC), are currently undergoing validation at Desert Defender, AFSFC’s Det. 3 Ground Combat Readiness Training Center located at Fort Bliss, Texas. The new courses reduce lecture-based training, relying on a field exercise-based learning environment that features more weapons firing and engagement events. The AFSFC developed MFRT and ACDC in response to the Defender Next-32 Initiative, which directed USAF Security Forces to develop a more challenging and realistic training curriculum.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 10:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834884
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-HE309-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108862066
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Desert Defenders Engage Two New Courses at Fort Bliss (IMSC-TV), by Luke Allen and Joe Bela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT