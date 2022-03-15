Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Desert Defenders Engage Two New Courses at Fort Bliss

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Video by Luke Allen and Joe Bela

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Air Force Security Forces Center is transforming Defender readiness with the introduction of two new courses designed to challenge security forces members with a more realistic representation of the deployed environment. The courses, Mission Focused Rehearsal Training (MFRT) and the Agile Combat Defender Course (ACDC), are currently undergoing validation at Desert Defender, AFSFC’s Det. 3 Ground Combat Readiness Training Center located at Fort Bliss, Texas. The new courses reduce lecture-based training, relying on a field exercise-based learning environment that features more weapons firing and engagement events. The AFSFC developed MFRT and ACDC in response to the Defender Next-32 Initiative, which directed USAF Security Forces to develop a more challenging and realistic training curriculum.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 10:37
    Category: Package
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Desert Defenders Engage Two New Courses at Fort Bliss, by Luke Allen and Joe Bela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACDC
    AFIMSC
    Desert Defenders
    MFRT
    Agile Combat Defender Course
    Mission Focused Rehearsal Training

