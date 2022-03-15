Desert Defenders Engage Two New Courses at Fort Bliss

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Security Forces Center is transforming Defender readiness with the introduction of two new courses designed to challenge security forces members with a more realistic representation of the deployed environment. The courses, Mission Focused Rehearsal Training (MFRT) and the Agile Combat Defender Course (ACDC), are currently undergoing validation at Desert Defender, AFSFC’s Det. 3 Ground Combat Readiness Training Center located at Fort Bliss, Texas. The new courses reduce lecture-based training, relying on a field exercise-based learning environment that features more weapons firing and engagement events. The AFSFC developed MFRT and ACDC in response to the Defender Next-32 Initiative, which directed USAF Security Forces to develop a more challenging and realistic training curriculum.