    17th TRG Retreat Ceremony

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 17th Training Group performed the first quarterly retreat ceremony of 2022. It presented an opportunity to reinforce a long standing military tradition and respect for the flag.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 09:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834875
    VIRIN: 220310-F-MU509-627
    Filename: DOD_108861915
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th TRG Retreat Ceremony, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    retreat
    17th Training Group
    17th TRG

