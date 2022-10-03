The 17th Training Group performed the first quarterly retreat ceremony of 2022. It presented an opportunity to reinforce a long standing military tradition and respect for the flag.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 09:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834875
|VIRIN:
|220310-F-MU509-627
|Filename:
|DOD_108861915
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 17th TRG Retreat Ceremony, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
