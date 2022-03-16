Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report March 16, 2022

    GERMANY

    03.16.2022

    Video by Chris Knoblauch 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: Exercise Obangame Express 2022 is all about improving partner nation cooperation in the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa coastal regions. This cooperation can be seen at the opening ceremony and heard at a local school.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 08:42
    Location: DE

    AFRICOM
    AFN Europe
    NAVEUR-AF
    Obangame Express 2022
    #OE22

