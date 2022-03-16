Meeting of the NAC at the level of Ministers of Defence with Finland, Georgia, Sweden, Ukraine and the European Union (B-ROLL)
BELGIUM
03.16.2022
Courtesy Video
Meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Ministers of Defence with Finland, Georgia, Sweden, Ukraine and the European Union in Brussels on 16 March 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 08:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834868
|VIRIN:
|220316-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108861841
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Meeting of the NAC at the level of Ministers of Defence with Finland, Georgia, Sweden, Ukraine and the European Union (B-ROLL)
LEAVE A COMMENT