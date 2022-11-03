Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Read Across America at the Grafenwoehr Elementary School

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Abacon 

    AFN Bavaria

    The Grafenwoehr Elementary School on Tower Barracks celebrates Read Across America Week to address the importance of reading. The Masked Reader event aims to get students excited about reading and have fun. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Paul Abacon)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 08:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834855
    VIRIN: 220311-A-UL930-017
    Filename: DOD_108861716
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Read Across America at the Grafenwoehr Elementary School, by SSG Paul Abacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reading
    Read Across America
    Tower Barracks
    Grafenwoehr Elementary School
    GES

