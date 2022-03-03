Capt. Abigail Blount attached to 5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron, 2nd Combat Infantry Division, shares her story in honor of Women's History Month, 3 Mar. 2022, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Blount has taken on many challenges throughout her career and hopes to help others achieve their goals. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Oscar Toscano)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 06:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|834848
|VIRIN:
|220304-A-OT114-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108861708
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|USAG HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's History Month, by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT