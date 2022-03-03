Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month

    USAG HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2022

    Video by Spc. Oscar Toscano 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Capt. Abigail Blount attached to 5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron, 2nd Combat Infantry Division, shares her story in honor of Women's History Month, 3 Mar. 2022, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Blount has taken on many challenges throughout her career and hopes to help others achieve their goals. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Oscar Toscano)

