Doorstep statement by Canadian Minister of Defence at the meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence
Doorstep statement by Canadian Minister of Defence Anita Anand at the meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence in Brussels on 16 March 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 04:34
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|834829
|VIRIN:
|220316-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108861645
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Doorstep statement by Canadian Minister of Defence at the meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence
LEAVE A COMMENT