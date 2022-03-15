Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Woman's History Month Misawa 2022

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.15.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Misawa Air Base interviewed three Airmen assigned here, on their history and Woman's History Month.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 23:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 834811
    VIRIN: 220315-F-TG061-1001
    Filename: DOD_108861373
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Woman's History Month Misawa 2022, by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa
    Woman's History Month
    Making History Now

