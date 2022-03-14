History of Yokosuka Dry Docks Part 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 16, 2022) The first part of a two part series on the history of the dry docks located on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. This video focuses on the first dry dock completed in 1871. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)