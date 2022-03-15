Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Obangame Express 2022 Field Training Exercise

    GHANA

    03.15.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Members of Ghana’s Special Boat Squadron conduct a field training exercise during Exercise Obangame Express 2022, Mar. 15, 2022. Obangame Express 2022, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is an at-sea maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa coastal regions. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 18:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: GH

    Obangame Express 2022

