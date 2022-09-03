Footage of American shad passing through the St. Stephen fish lift.
More information can be found at: https://www.sac.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Cooper-River-Rediversion-Project/
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 16:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834784
|VIRIN:
|220309-A-SL031-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108860735
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|ST. STEPHEN, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, b-roll of St. Stephen fish lift, by Dylan Burnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT