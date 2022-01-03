Great Texas Airshow 2022 Spot

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Colonel Bryan Logan, deputy commander of Joint Base San Antonio and vice commander of the 502d Air Base Wing, along with Mayor JR Trevino, mayor of the City of Castle Hills, Texas, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Thomas Werner, instructor pilot with the 149th Fighter Wing, gives a shout out for the upcoming Great Texas Airshow 2022 that will take place at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas on April 23 - 24, 2022. Gates open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.