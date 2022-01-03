Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Great Texas Airshow 2022 Spot

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Brian Valencia 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Colonel Bryan Logan, deputy commander of Joint Base San Antonio and vice commander of the 502d Air Base Wing, along with Mayor JR Trevino, mayor of the City of Castle Hills, Texas, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Thomas Werner, instructor pilot with the 149th Fighter Wing, gives a shout out for the upcoming Great Texas Airshow 2022 that will take place at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas on April 23 - 24, 2022. Gates open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 16:14
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 834778
    VIRIN: 220301-F-PF238-0001
    Filename: DOD_108860649
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Airshow
    San Antonio
    Tora Tora Tora
    JBSA-Randolph

