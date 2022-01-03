U.S. Army Colonel Bryan Logan, deputy commander of Joint Base San Antonio and vice commander of the 502d Air Base Wing, along with Mayor JR Trevino, mayor of the City of Castle Hills, Texas, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Thomas Werner, instructor pilot with the 149th Fighter Wing, gives a shout out for the upcoming Great Texas Airshow 2022 that will take place at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas on April 23 - 24, 2022. Gates open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 16:14
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|834778
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-PF238-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108860649
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Great Texas Airshow 2022 Spot, by Brian Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT