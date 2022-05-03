Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Split Training Option in the MDARNG

    REISTERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Marisa Mozzetta, geospatial intelligence imagery analyst, and Pfc. Ryan Mozzetta, UH-60 helicopter repairer, twins, and members of the Maryland Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, share their stories on how they benefitted from the National Guard's split training option at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Mach 5, 2022. The split training option lets soldiers join the Guard while in high school. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    REISTERSTOWN, MD, US 

    This work, Split Training Option in the MDARNG, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruit Sustainment Program
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Chazz Kibler
    Split Training Option

