Split Training Option in the MDARNG

Pfc. Marisa Mozzetta, geospatial intelligence imagery analyst, and Pfc. Ryan Mozzetta, UH-60 helicopter repairer, twins, and members of the Maryland Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, share their stories on how they benefitted from the National Guard's split training option at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Mach 5, 2022. The split training option lets soldiers join the Guard while in high school. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)