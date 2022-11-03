Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing commander, and Veronica Tannery, Deputy Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC), encourage Airmen to show they stand against sexual violence by wearing teal on the National Day of Action, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Mar. 11, 2022. The National Day of Action is part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) and is recognized annually on April 5 by both civilian and military communities by wearing teal clothing. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service members. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith and Chris Decker)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 14:52
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|834770
|VIRIN:
|220311-F-VE661-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108860472
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, WPAFB National Day of Action, by Christopher Decker and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT