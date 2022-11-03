WPAFB National Day of Action

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/834770" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing commander, and Veronica Tannery, Deputy Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC), encourage Airmen to show they stand against sexual violence by wearing teal on the National Day of Action, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Mar. 11, 2022. The National Day of Action is part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) and is recognized annually on April 5 by both civilian and military communities by wearing teal clothing. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service members. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith and Chris Decker)