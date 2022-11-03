Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WPAFB Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Kickoff

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Christopher Decker and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Charles D. Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, and Annamae Willis, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program manager, kick off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Mar. 11, 2022. Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) is recognized in April by both civilian and military communities. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service members. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith and Chris Decker)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 14:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 834765
    VIRIN: 220311-F-VE661-1002
    Filename: DOD_108860434
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

