WPAFB Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Kickoff

Col. Charles D. Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, and Annamae Willis, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program manager, kick off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Mar. 11, 2022. Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) is recognized in April by both civilian and military communities. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service members. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith and Chris Decker)