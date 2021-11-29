AFTC Digitization of History

The Air Force Test Center History Office talks about the digitization project of their vast historical archives at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 14:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834764
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-CX842-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108860395
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT