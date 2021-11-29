AFTC Digitization of History

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys 

    Air Force Test Center

    The Air Force Test Center History Office talks about the digitization project of their vast historical archives at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

    Date Taken: 11.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    TAGS

    History
    Archives
    Yeager
    AFTC
    412 TW
    Digitization

