CMSgt Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, and SSgt Christopher Escobar, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response volunteer, promote the Race for Respect Virtual 5k to raise awareness for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Mar. 11, 2022. Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) is recognized in April by both civilian and military communities. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service members. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith and Chris Decker)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 14:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|834761
|VIRIN:
|220311-F-VE661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108860364
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WPAFB Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Events, by Christopher Decker and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
