Coast Guard medevacs crew member from tanker vessel off Galveston, Texas

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston hoists an injured 26-year-old crew member from the tanker vessel Athina M off Galveston, Texas, March 14, 2022. The crew member had sustained a serious finger injury. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Houston)
|03.14.2022
|03.15.2022 13:19
|B-Roll
|834759
|220314-G-G0108-1001
|DOD_108860319
|00:01:20
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|1
|1
