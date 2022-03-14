Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs crew member from tanker vessel off Galveston, Texas

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston hoists an injured 26-year-old crew member from the tanker vessel Athina M off Galveston, Texas, March 14, 2022. The crew member had sustained a serious finger injury. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Houston)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 13:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834759
    VIRIN: 220314-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108860319
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Medevac
    USCG
    Air Station Houston
    Galveston

