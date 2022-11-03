Moody honors Khobar Towers hero with Airman's Medal

Moody Air Force Base, Georgia posthumously presented Capt. Christopher J.J. Adams an Airman's Medal, March 11, 2022, for his heroic actions during the Khobar Towers bombing in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, June 25, 1996.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 14:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834756
|VIRIN:
|220311-F-HU126-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108860229
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
