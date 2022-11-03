Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody honors Khobar Towers hero with Airman's Medal

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Moody Air Force Base, Georgia posthumously presented Capt. Christopher J.J. Adams an Airman's Medal, March 11, 2022, for his heroic actions during the Khobar Towers bombing in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, June 25, 1996.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 14:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834756
    VIRIN: 220311-F-HU126-1001
    Filename: DOD_108860229
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    This work, Moody honors Khobar Towers hero with Airman's Medal, by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Airman's Medal
    Khobar Towers
    71st RQS

