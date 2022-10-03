U.S. Marines practice concealing observation points during a observation point practical application during Exercise Cold Response 2022, Setermoen, Norway, March 10, 2022. The Marines are assigned to All Domain Effects Team, 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Joshua Davis)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 12:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834750
|VIRIN:
|220310-M-EL775-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108860170
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Exercise Cold Response 22 ADET observation point, by CWO4 Michael Kropiewnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT