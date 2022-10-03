Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cold Response 22 ADET observation point

    NORWAY

    03.10.2022

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Michael Kropiewnicki 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines practice concealing observation points during a observation point practical application during Exercise Cold Response 2022, Setermoen, Norway, March 10, 2022. The Marines are assigned to All Domain Effects Team, 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Joshua Davis)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 12:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834750
    VIRIN: 220310-M-EL775-2001
    Filename: DOD_108860170
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: NO

    Cold Response
    CR22
    ColdResponse22

