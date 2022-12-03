U.S. Army Chief of Staff and Sergeant Major of the Army Visit Soldiers Deployed to Germany

The Minister-President of Bavaria, Markus Söder, welcomed the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, General James McConville and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston as they broke bread with troops from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division over a traditional Bavarian meal of Weisswurst and pretzels.
Markus Söder
Minister-President of Bavaria
SMA Michael A. Grinston
Sergeant Major of the Army
General James C. McConville
Chief of Staff of the Army
|03.12.2022
|03.15.2022 12:10
|Package
|834748
|220312-O-EX230-866
|DOD_108860160
|00:01:10
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|2
|2
