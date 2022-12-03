Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Chief of Staff and Sergeant Major of the Army Visit Soldiers Deployed to Germany

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brea DuBose and Shamel Joyner

    AFN Bavaria

    The Minister-President of Bavaria, Markus Söder, welcomed the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, General James McConville and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston as they broke bread with troops from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division over a traditional Bavarian meal of Weisswurst and pretzels.

    @00:11
    Markus Söder
    Minister-President of Bavaria

    @00:36
    SMA Michael A. Grinston
    Sergeant Major of the Army

    @00:49
    General James C. McConville
    Chief of Staff of the Army

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Chief of Staff and Sergeant Major of the Army Visit Soldiers Deployed to Germany, by SGT Brea DuBose and Shamel Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

