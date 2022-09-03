Offutt Women Visit Local Students

Seven Airmen from Team Offutt visited Peter Sarpy Elementary School March 9, 2022, to talk about women in the military.
The visit was organized by 1st Lt. Abigail Morte, 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron navigator, to speak with girls in elementary schools in conjunction with Women’s History Month.
