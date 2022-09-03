Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Offutt Women Visit Local Students

    BELLEVUE, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Seven Airmen from Team Offutt visited Peter Sarpy Elementary School March 9, 2022, to talk about women in the military.

    The visit was organized by 1st Lt. Abigail Morte, 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron navigator, to speak with girls in elementary schools in conjunction with Women’s History Month.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 11:43
    Location: BELLEVUE, NE, US 

    TAGS

    Women in the Military
    Offutt AFB
    Women's History Month

