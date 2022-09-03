Women's History Month: 20th CBRNE command

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In honor of Women’s History Month, Master Sgt. Jamia S. Hocog, G6 noncommissioned officer in charge for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, explains on March 9, how her grandmother influenced her life. Hocog has faithfully served in the U.S Army for over 20 years.