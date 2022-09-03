Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month: 20th CBRNE command

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    In honor of Women’s History Month, Master Sgt. Jamia S. Hocog, G6 noncommissioned officer in charge for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, explains on March 9, how her grandmother influenced her life. Hocog has faithfully served in the U.S Army for over 20 years.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 10:15
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 834729
    VIRIN: 220309-A-FJ565-910
    Filename: DOD_108859995
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Women's History Month: 20th CBRNE command, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #PeopleFirst #WomensHistoryMonth #LibertyWeDefend

