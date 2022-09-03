Women's History Month: 20th CBRNE command

In honor of Women’s History Month, Master Sgt. Jamia S. Hocog, G6 noncommissioned officer in charge for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, explains on March 9, how her grandmother influenced her life. Hocog has faithfully served in the U.S Army for over 20 years.
