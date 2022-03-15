Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gathering of Eagles 2022

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Video by Billy Blankenship 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Members of the Air Command and Staff College Gathering of Eagles elective course talk about their experience interviewing airpower legends and how those experiences impacted their lives. The Gathering of Eagles program is an annual aviation event that traces its origin back to 1980, when retired Brig. Gen. Paul Tibbets was invited to visit the Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base to share some of his experiences with the students. General Tibbetts' visit became the genesis for Gathering of Eagles. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 10:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834727
    VIRIN: 220315-F-VZ654-001
    Filename: DOD_108859992
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    Air Command and Staff College
    Air University
    Gathering of Eagles
    ACSC

