Gathering of Eagles 2022

Members of the Air Command and Staff College Gathering of Eagles elective course talk about their experience interviewing airpower legends and how those experiences impacted their lives. The Gathering of Eagles program is an annual aviation event that traces its origin back to 1980, when retired Brig. Gen. Paul Tibbets was invited to visit the Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base to share some of his experiences with the students. General Tibbetts' visit became the genesis for Gathering of Eagles. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)
