SFC Kalynn E. Rolon a SPO MEDOPS NCOIC, with 421st Medical Battalion graduates from Ranger school. After failing from push-ups she was determined to try again with the support from her command team.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 09:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|834725
|VIRIN:
|220310-A-YG558-803
|Filename:
|DOD_108859977
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 220314-KTN-Infocus-SFC Rolon Ranger Graduate Without Graphics, by SSG Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT