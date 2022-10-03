Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Our Impact: HHS-OIG

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Video by Tremayne Matthews 

    Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General

    At the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, 1,600-plus employees oversee more than 100 programs that support the health and well-being of millions of individuals nationwide, including children, people with disabilities, and older adults. And we’re delivering results.

