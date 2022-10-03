Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220314-KTN-Infocus-SFC Rolon Ranger Graduate

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alon Humphrey 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    SFC Kalynn E. Rolon a SPO MEDOPS NCOIC, with 421st Medical Battalion graduates from Ranger school. After failing from push-ups she was determined to try again with the support from her command team.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 09:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 834706
    VIRIN: 220310-A-YG558-068
    Filename: DOD_108859870
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220314-KTN-Infocus-SFC Rolon Ranger Graduate, by SSG Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Graduate
    Ranger
    Determination

