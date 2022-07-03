Fredo Ontiveros, Ramstein High School principal, was announced as 2022 DoDEA-Europe Principal of the Year at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 7, 2022. Prior to his current position, Mr. Ontiveros served as the administrator at Naples Middle/High School from 2016 through 2021.
This work, 2022 DoDEA-Europe Principal of the Year, by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
