    Combatives Level 2

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    03.11.2022

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade conducted Combatives Level 2 training from Feb. 28 to March 11.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 04:34
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combatives Level 2, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

