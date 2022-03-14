Obangame Express 2022 U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa band performance

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa band perform a concert in Jamestown, Accra, Ghana as part of Exercise Obangame Express 2022, Mar. 14, 2022. Obangame Express 2022, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is an at-sea maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa coastal regions. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.