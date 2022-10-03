Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Arms Training 2022 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    03.10.2022

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A b-roll package of Yokota's combat arms training and maintenance instructors hosted an M240B and M249 machine guns qualification training for Yokota defenders assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, March 10, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 03:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834689
    VIRIN: 220310-F-PM645-0003
    Filename: DOD_108859541
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Arms Training 2022 B-Roll, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M240B
    SFS
    M249
    Yokota Defenders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT