A b-roll package of Yokota's combat arms training and maintenance instructors hosted an M240B and M249 machine guns qualification training for Yokota defenders assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, March 10, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 03:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834689
|VIRIN:
|220310-F-PM645-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108859541
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Combat Arms Training 2022 B-Roll, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
