Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Spartans have arrived to JPMRC 22-02

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Morales 

    4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Flying over 200 miles, more than 350 Spartan Paratroopers of 1-501st Parachute Infantry Regiment descend onto Donnelly Drop Zone during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-02 near Fort Greely, Alaska, March 11, 2022.

    JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 23:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834675
    VIRIN: 220311-A-CB603-046
    Filename: DOD_108859454
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Spartans have arrived to JPMRC 22-02, by SSG Ian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    paratrooper
    airborne
    4-25
    U.S. Army Alaska
    JPMRC2202

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT