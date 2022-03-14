A RQ-4B Global Hawk arrives at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2022. The RQ-4B is a high-altitude, long-endurance, remotely piloted aircraft with an integrated sensor suite that provides global all-weather, day or night intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capability. The addition of this aircraft to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s inventory directly supports the defense of Japan and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)
|03.14.2022
|03.14.2022 21:31
|B-Roll
|834674
|220315-F-ZF546-454
|DOD_108859352
|00:08:39
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
This work, B-Roll of RQ-4B Global Hawk arrival, by SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
