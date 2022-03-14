Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of RQ-4B Global Hawk arrival

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A RQ-4B Global Hawk arrives at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2022. The RQ-4B is a high-altitude, long-endurance, remotely piloted aircraft with an integrated sensor suite that provides global all-weather, day or night intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capability. The addition of this aircraft to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s inventory directly supports the defense of Japan and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 21:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834674
    VIRIN: 220315-F-ZF546-454
    Filename: DOD_108859352
    Length: 00:08:39
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, B-Roll of RQ-4B Global Hawk arrival, by SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RQ-4B Global Hawk

