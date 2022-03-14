B-Roll of RQ-4B Global Hawk arrival

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A RQ-4B Global Hawk arrives at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2022. The RQ-4B is a high-altitude, long-endurance, remotely piloted aircraft with an integrated sensor suite that provides global all-weather, day or night intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capability. The addition of this aircraft to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s inventory directly supports the defense of Japan and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)