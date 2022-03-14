Women’s History Month Feature – SGT Nikita Pascual

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army story isn’t complete without the historic achievements of women Soldiers.



During Women’s History Month, observed throughout March, we’ll be highlighting several women Soldiers from the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, which has more women Soldiers than any other unit on Camp Zama.



“The 35th CSSB legacy is built on the shoulders of our women Soldiers,” 35th CSSB Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Denson says. “Their story must be told, as it will provide the future female leaders the passion, determination and motivation to serve in the U.S. military.”



Today we’re recognizing Sgt. Nikita Pascual, a culinary specialist. In this video, Pascual, who has been in the Army for nine years, shares the reasons why she is proud to serve—literally!—on the 35th CSSB team.



