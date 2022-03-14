Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s History Month Feature – SGT Nikita Pascual

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.14.2022

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The Army story isn’t complete without the historic achievements of women Soldiers.

    During Women’s History Month, observed throughout March, we’ll be highlighting several women Soldiers from the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, which has more women Soldiers than any other unit on Camp Zama.

    “The 35th CSSB legacy is built on the shoulders of our women Soldiers,” 35th CSSB Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Denson says. “Their story must be told, as it will provide the future female leaders the passion, determination and motivation to serve in the U.S. military.”

    Today we’re recognizing Sgt. Nikita Pascual, a culinary specialist. In this video, Pascual, who has been in the Army for nine years, shares the reasons why she is proud to serve—literally!—on the 35th CSSB team.

    #WomensHistoryMonth #ArmyEqualityInclusion #PeopleFirst #35thCSSB

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 20:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834670
    VIRIN: 220315-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108859305
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Women’s History Month Feature – SGT Nikita Pascual, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    Women's History Month
    AMC
    U.S. Army Japan

