    Women's History Month

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    In honor of Women's History Month, Brig. Gen. Garrick Harmon, USASAC's commanding general, a panel of employees, and guest speaker Ms. Lisa Jox celebrate the celebration through a Q&A about Ms. Jox's journey through her career. The month of March has been recognized as Women's History Month since 1981.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 17:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834652
    VIRIN: 220314-A-IK167-001
    Filename: DOD_108859073
    Length: 00:11:21
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    Hanson
    USASAC

