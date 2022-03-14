In honor of Women's History Month, Brig. Gen. Garrick Harmon, USASAC's commanding general, a panel of employees, and guest speaker Ms. Lisa Jox celebrate the celebration through a Q&A about Ms. Jox's journey through her career. The month of March has been recognized as Women's History Month since 1981.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 17:39
|Length:
|00:11:21
This work, Women's History Month, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
