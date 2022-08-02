Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th CES EOD works assists in Operation Turning Point along Marine Corps EOD and Navy Seabees

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Members of the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron, Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit, assist in Operation Turning Point, featuring Navy Seabees and Marine Corps EOD on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022. This exercise ensured Seabees were ready to repair runways in a shortened period of time, should an adversary attempt to destroy them.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 15:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    This work, 30th CES EOD works assists in Operation Turning Point along Marine Corps EOD and Navy Seabees, by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Explosive Ordinance Disposal
    Navy Seabees
    Marine Corps
    Team V
    Vandenberg Space Force Base

