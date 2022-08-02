Members of the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron, Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit, assist in Operation Turning Point, featuring Navy Seabees and Marine Corps EOD on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022. This exercise ensured Seabees were ready to repair runways in a shortened period of time, should an adversary attempt to destroy them.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 15:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834638
|VIRIN:
|220208-F-HB409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108858886
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 30th CES EOD works assists in Operation Turning Point along Marine Corps EOD and Navy Seabees, by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
