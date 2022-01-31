Military Vehicle B-Roll

U.S. Army Troopers assigned to 3d Cavalry Regiment conduct a convoy brief and leave the Pioneer motor pool towards the Fort Hood Training Area during exercise Rifles Forge, Jan. 31-Feb. 17 Feb., 2022.
|01.31.2022
|03.14.2022 13:56
|B-Roll
|834623
|220131-A-WF617-666
|DOD_108858475
|00:01:27
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|0
|0
