    Military Vehicle B-Roll

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Troopers assigned to 3d Cavalry Regiment conduct a convoy brief and leave the Pioneer motor pool towards the Fort Hood Training Area during exercise Rifles Forge, Jan. 31-Feb. 17 Feb., 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834623
    VIRIN: 220131-A-WF617-666
    Filename: DOD_108858475
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Vehicle B-Roll, by SSG Christopher Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Texas
    III Corps
    Phantom Warriors
    3CR

