AERRs in action: Steelworkers review exam content

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Mar. 10, 2022) Fleet Subject Matter Experts (FSMEs) from around the world gather in Pensacola, Florida to review and develop exam content for the Navy-wide advancement exams in their respective rating. Chiefs, senior chiefs, and master chiefs interested in contributing to the future of their rating by attending an Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR) can apply at MyNavy Portal (https://my.navy.mil/). After logging in, click "Professional Resources," then "Navy Advancement Center," then "Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR)."
|03.10.2022
|03.14.2022 13:31
|Series
|834621
|220314-N-YR423-0001
|DOD_108858465
|00:01:22
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|0
|0
