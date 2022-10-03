AERRs in action: Steelworkers review exam content

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/834621" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Mar. 10, 2022) Fleet Subject Matter Experts (FSMEs) from around the world gather in Pensacola, Florida to review and develop exam content for the Navy-wide advancement exams in their respective rating. Chiefs, senior chiefs, and master chiefs interested in contributing to the future of their rating by attending an Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR) can apply at MyNavy Portal (https://my.navy.mil/). After logging in, click "Professional Resources," then "Navy Advancement Center," then "Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR)."