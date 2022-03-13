The 479th Flying Training Group held the Combat Systems Officer Sapphire Event March 10-12 to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the first female navigators at NAS-Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Colleen Coulthard)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 13:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834620
|VIRIN:
|220313-F-TT585-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108858421
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combat Systems Officers Sapphire Event - Teaser, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT