    Combat Systems Officers Sapphire Event - Teaser

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    12th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 479th Flying Training Group held the Combat Systems Officer Sapphire Event March 10-12 to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the first female navigators at NAS-Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Colleen Coulthard)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 13:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834620
    VIRIN: 220313-F-TT585-001
    Filename: DOD_108858421
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    CSO
    12th FTW
    479th FTG
    Combat Systems Officers
    Sapphire Event

