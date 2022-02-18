"One of the sayings I know that people say is: I don't see color. Well, I want you to see color, I want you to see diversity," said Staff Sgt. Contrina Lamb, the manager for the African American Heritage Council for the Minnesota National Guard.
There are eight special emphasis councils within the Minnesota National Guard Diversity & Inclusion initiative and they shape our organization through creating an inclusive environment and helping to capitalize on the changing demographics in our society by valuing strengths, diversity of thought, and promoting cultural understanding.
This work, African American Heritage Special Emphasis Council, by SSG Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
