    African American Heritage Special Emphasis Council

    INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    "One of the sayings I know that people say is: I don't see color. Well, I want you to see color, I want you to see diversity," said Staff Sgt. Contrina Lamb, the manager for the African American Heritage Council for the Minnesota National Guard.

    There are eight special emphasis councils within the Minnesota National Guard Diversity & Inclusion initiative and they shape our organization through creating an inclusive environment and helping to capitalize on the changing demographics in our society by valuing strengths, diversity of thought, and promoting cultural understanding.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 12:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834618
    VIRIN: 220218-Z-KO357-316
    Filename: DOD_108858400
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN, US 

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Minnesota National Guard
    African American Heritage
    Inclusion

