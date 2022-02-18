African American Heritage Special Emphasis Council

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"One of the sayings I know that people say is: I don't see color. Well, I want you to see color, I want you to see diversity," said Staff Sgt. Contrina Lamb, the manager for the African American Heritage Council for the Minnesota National Guard.



There are eight special emphasis councils within the Minnesota National Guard Diversity & Inclusion initiative and they shape our organization through creating an inclusive environment and helping to capitalize on the changing demographics in our society by valuing strengths, diversity of thought, and promoting cultural understanding.