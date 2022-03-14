Did you know that the Minnesota National Guard authorizes Airmen and Soldiers up to 20% of their time - either as a traditional or as a fulltime service member - to participating in a Special Emphasis Council? With eight different diversity councils to choose from, the Minnesota National Guard leads the way in diversity and inclusion efforts in order to educate and develop our Soldiers and Airmen.
|03.14.2022
|03.14.2022 12:41
|Package
|834610
|220314-Z-KO357-706
|DOD_108858379
|00:02:51
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|0
|0
This work, Special Emphasis Councils Overview, by SSG Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
