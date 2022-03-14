Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Emphasis Councils Overview

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Did you know that the Minnesota National Guard authorizes Airmen and Soldiers up to 20% of their time - either as a traditional or as a fulltime service member - to participating in a Special Emphasis Council? With eight different diversity councils to choose from, the Minnesota National Guard leads the way in diversity and inclusion efforts in order to educate and develop our Soldiers and Airmen.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Minnesota National Guard
    Inclusion
    Special Emphasis Councils

