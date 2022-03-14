Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken's remarks at the 16th Annual International Women of Courage ceremony with First Lady Jill Biden
UNITED STATES
03.14.2022
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken's remarks at the 16th Annual International Women of Courage ceremony with First Lady Jill Biden at the Department of State
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 12:17
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|834609
|Filename:
|DOD_108858304
|Length:
|01:07:20
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken's remarks at the 16th Annual International Women of Courage ceremony with First Lady Jill Biden
LEAVE A COMMENT