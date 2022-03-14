Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken's remarks at the 16th Annual International Women of Courage ceremony with First Lady Jill Biden

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State         

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken's remarks at the 16th Annual International Women of Courage ceremony with First Lady Jill Biden at the Department of State

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 12:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 834609
    Filename: DOD_108858304
    Length: 01:07:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jill Biden
    Secretary of State
    FLOTUS
    International Women of Courage
    Antony J. Blinken

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT